Bed 4

Bath 2

Car 2

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $695,000

Location: 9 Froh Court, Wangaratta

Land: 514 m2

Desirably positioned within a quiet and central location, this 2015 constructed home provides a great opportunity for those seeking a four-bedroom two-bathroom brick veneer home.

It features light-filled, open plan living with the centrally located kitchen offering a seamless flow into the dining, living and the alfresco area.

The well-appointed kitchen includes stainless appliances, gas stove, electric oven, dishwasher, and ample bench space.

Natural light fills both the living area and dining thanks to the home's orientation.

Added feature of this property is a second living/media room.

Master suite provides walk-in robe and ensuite while three further guestrooms are all fitted with built-in robes.

Built on a 514m2 allotment, the outdoor area offers an abundance of entertaining space along with fully landscaped gardens and sprinkler system.

The north facing rear yard offers privacy along with rear yard access.

Ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling throughout the home along with a split system ensure year-round comfort.

There is a double lock up garage for two vehicles and direct internal and rear yard access.

The property is ideally located within walking distance to the CBD (1.4kms) and Coles Supermarket (1.3kms) and an easy drive to the gourmet region and King Valley.

Please call Danial Siperki at Harcourts Real Estate for your private inspection.