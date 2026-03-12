Bed 3

Bath 1

Car 4

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,300,000 - $1,420,000

Location: 24 Caraselle Avenue, Wangaratta

Land: 1916 m2

Set on an 1916m² allotment at the end of a quiet court, this circa 1911 red brick home has plenty to offer.

The property directly overlooks the King River billabongs, providing an uninterrupted rural aspect across established river red gums and adjoining grazing land.

The garden attracts consistent native bird activity, including King Parrots, Kookaburras and Magpies, reflecting the property's proximity to natural habitat.

Features include a large loungeroom, formal dining, three bedrooms, with built in robes to bedrooms one and two, original fireplaces retained in multiple rooms and a north facing sunroom.

The kitchen has been fully renovated with stone benchtops, and the bathroom has been upgraded to include floor heating.

Climate control is comprehensive with ducted evaporative cooling, gas heating, three split systems within the home, plus an additional split system in the workshop.

Solar panels and a solar hot water system contribute to reduced electricity demand and lower ongoing running costs.

The block extends to a lower level at the rear, increasing usable outdoor space and privacy.

Landscaping includes established shade trees, manicured lawns, Crepe Myrtles and an ornamental grapevine, with a courtyard providing uncompromised privacy.

Shedding capacity is a major asset.

The primary workshop measures 10.5m - 5.4m (approx. 56.7m²) and includes split system air conditioning and workbenches, making it suitable for trade, mechanical or hobby use.

The 4.2m - 8.4m caravan port (approx. 35.3m²) accommodates caravans, boats or larger vehicles, and the property also includes a two car garage with roller door.

Architecturally impressive, with many Victorian features not built in today's modern homes make this a generational opportunity to buy 24 Caraselle Avenue very exciting.

Private inspections by appointment, be quick to avoid the disappointment of not taking this opportunity and enjoy for many years to come.