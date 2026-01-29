This period style home with main road frontage and Commercial Zone 1 zoning sits in the Wangaratta central business district on 784m2.

The home consists of three separate bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes plus a walk-in wardrobe/study and formal dining room and lounge room.

Heating and cooling are well catered for with ducted reverse cycle air conditioning plus gas room heaters in the dining room and lounge room.

The kitchen is well equipped and there is a separate bathroom and laundry.

Externally the gardens are established with a wide range of trees plus an inground swimming pool.

This is a rare opportunity to secure a prime piece of real estate in a tightly held area.

Auction is Friday, 27 February, at 1pm, on site.