Set quietly along Meadow Creek, “Kalimna” at 107 Wards Lane, Meadow Creek represents a rare opportunity to secure a substantial and productive holding in the tightly held King Valley.

The residence, a solid and extremely comfortable four-bedroom plus study home, enjoys an elevated setting overlooking rich creek flats and surrounding valley country. Vaulted ceilings, generous living spaces and thoughtful heating and cooling combine to create a home equally suited to family living or country retreat.

The land, comprising approximately 282 acres, is a standout feature.

With 27 paddocks, four sheds, reliable water from seasonal creek and tanks, and excellent access, the property has a proven history as a successful horse operation and offers outstanding versatility for grazing or mixed farming pursuits.

Only minutes from Moyhu and approximately 20 minutes from Wangaratta, Kalimna delivers privacy without isolation.

Auction: Friday, 23 January 2026 at 1pm, on site.

Inspections are highly recommended.