A4: Wangaratta Niko’s Butchery A4 bowed out of the finals race with a loss to Corowa RSL at Rutherglen in Saturday’s cutthroat preliminary final.

After a strong start to the match Wang faltered in the second half and were comfortably beaten by Corowa.

Terry Johnson, Richard Hermassoo, Barb McDonald and Leon Quartermain held sway on their rink to win 21-16, while Tom Morrow, Richie Allan, Mick Johnstone and Gayle King posted a four-shot win 25-21.

Terry Corrigan, Ric Chivers, John Keen and Tyson Chivers had a tight battle, having to settle for a drawn rink, 20-20, but Gary King, Jan Hermassoo, Michael Howard and Greg McDonald struggled all day on the short Rutherglen green, losing by a wide margin (10-34).

Final scores: Wangaratta 5 pts 76 shots lost to Corowa RSL 13 pts 91 shots.

In A1 action at Myrtleford on Saturday, Rutherglen caused the upset of the season when they sent powerhouse Wodonga packing with an emphatic 40-shot win, 90-50.

In doing so, Rutherglen booked a grand final berth against Corowa RSL at Wangaratta this coming Saturday.

The Wangaratta greens will also host the A3 decider between Club Mulwala and Howlong, the A4 grand final of North Albury against Corowa RSL, Myrtleford and Club Mulwala in the B1, and Corowa RSL against Corowa Civic in the B2 division.