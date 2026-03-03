Section A finals

Wang Hardcourt produced an emphatic win over Everton Red in their NERTA section A semi-final clash on Saturday, with class and consistency shining through across the entire day.

Strong serving, sharp net play and steady teamwork ensured control from start to finish.

Everton Red fought hard but couldn't match the Hardcourts' depth on the day.

The silver lining for Everton is they have another opportunity next week.

Hardcourt’s best - Mario Pane and Matt Lucas. Everton Red's best: Russell Bennett and Eleisha Frazer.

Everton Blue proved too strong for Boorhaman in the other final, taking the win by claiming the critical points when it mattered most.

In the tight games and big moments, Everton held and converted their chances.

Boorhaman showed encouraging glimpses of polish and at times genuinely pushed Everton, matching them in rallies and intensity, but Everton Blue’s composure under pressure ultimately made the difference in a competitive contest.

Everton Blue’s best - Matt Gordon and Tim Dickerson. Boorhaman’s best - Shirley Fuller and Sally O'Donoghue.

Section B finals

Top side Wooragee Blue's (Dean Bensted, Mark Knoth, Lisa O'Connor, Eiylish McRostie) season isn't over despite going down to Wahgunyah Toecutters (Ethan Palmer, Josh Parker, Scott Parker, Jaxx Johnstone) in a gripping semi-final.

With two sets remaining, Wahgunyah held a slender two-game advantage and the contest right in the balance.

Wooragee fought hard and kept the pressure on, but Wahgunyah's class in the key moments proved decisive as they secured their spot in the grand final.

Wooragee Blue however, get another chance and will look to regroup and respond in their next outing.

The Wahgunyah Deep Heat (Will Bergin, Hugh Bergin, Josh Reid, Kendall Reid) and Corowa (Peter Filliponi, Shane Quirk, Hudson Bilney, Oscar Rowe) match had drama, suspense and more twists than a pretzel.

Deep Heat raced to a 3-1 set advantage while the games were even with two sets to play, but Corowa wasn't done.

The seesaw battle swung back and forth, every shot a heartstopper, the finish was an edge of the seat nail-biting climax with Deep Heat prevailing by the barest of margins, just one game.

Results

Section A: Wang Hardcourt 5-43 def Everton Red 1-18, Everton Blue 5-44 def Boorhaman 1-28.

Section B: Wahgunyah Toecutters 4-41 def Wooragee Blue 2-33, Wahgunyah Deep Heat 4-39 def Corowa 2-38.

Preliminary Finals

Section A - Everton Red vs Everton Blue @ Everton.

Section B - Wooragee Blue vs Wahgunyah Deep Heat @ Wooragee.