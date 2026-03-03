Players in the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s senior aggregate tennis competition managed to dodge the showers through the week to have a hit on the courts in Merriwa Park

Ryan Patterson kept his nose in front of the pack by just enough to claim top spot in section one.

The consistent performer finished the day with 23-18, accounting for Dave Postlethwaite (22-19) and Kevin Callahan (22-21).

Mark Brown wasn’t too far behind with his 19-23, and Ashley Weston rounded out the group with 18-23.

Section two saw Ben Kneebone salute with a commendable 23-16, landing him at the head of the pack.

Andrew Harris was next across the line with his 21-18, while Mandy Allen (19-20) and Mike Lairson (15-24) brought up the rear.

It was Mick Cavallin’s day in section three, coming in with 22-15, just a few games ahead of Frank Harris (20-17) and Mason Scholes (19-18).

While it wasn’t easy going for him, Andrew Cope fought hard all day for his 13-24.

In section four, top honours were claimed by Thomas McDonald, his 24-13 well ahead of the rest of the group.

It was far closer through the middle of the section, with just a single win separating second from fourth.

Alan Busk broke even with his 19-19, while Mark Gorman (18-16) and Maree Sullivan (18-19) were hot on his heels.

Carl Curtona ended on 10-24, off the pace this week.

Section five was dominated by Phil Dryden, his 24-14 seeing him finish ahead of Des Steele (19-19), Sue Piper (18-20), and Cam Vincent (15-23).

Finally in section six, Greg Renner enjoyed a win with his 24-12, while Tony Clarebrough finished with a balanced 18-18 result.

Sartaj Bal came in with 16-20, ahead of Robyn Snowdon on 14-22.

Results

Section: 1 - Ryan Patterson 23-18, Dave Postlethwaite 22-19, Kevin Callahan 22-21, Mark Brown 19-23, Ashley Weston 18-23.

Section: 2 - Ben Kneebone 23-16, Andrew Harris 21-18, Mandy Allen 19-20, Mike Lairson 15-24.

Section: 3 - Mick Cavallin 22-15, Frank Harris 20-17, Mason Scholes 19-18, Andrew Cope 13-24.

Section: 4 - Thomas McDonald 24-13, Alan Busk 19-19, Mark Gorman 18-16, Maree Sullivan 18-19, Carl Cutrona 10-24.

Section: 5 - Phil Dryden 24-14, Des Steele 19-19, Sue Piper 18-20, Cam Vincent 15-23.

Section: 6 - Greg Renner 24-12, Tony Clarebrough 18-18, Sartaj Bal 16-20, Robyn Snowdon 14-22.