Twilight tennis came to a happy social conclusion on Tuesday evening at the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club.

Coordinators Sean Ablejaz and Steve Russell had a difficult job as the recent wet weather had made play impossible on Monday night.

A wise decision was made to combine the finals of the A and B grade competition for Tuesday.

This meant the two top teams of each grade played off and the other teams who could play had a social match.

The result was very social tennis played under balmy conditions.

After the matches, the socialising continued with the bar being open along with a celebratory barbeque.

At the end of proceedings, twilight player Mark Brown made a brief speech thanking Sean and Steve for their coordination work and wished all the players well, and hoped they had enjoyed their twilight season.