It’s been a busy few weeks at the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball club, with the junior and senior club championships decided on the glorious grass courts at Merriwa Park.

The juniors had their presentation day on Saturday, 28 February, taking to the court in an intergeneration morning where they teamed up with an older family member for a fun and social hit to show off their improvement over the season.

At the conclusion of play there was a BBQ and presentation of our junior awards for the season.

The seniors also recently wrapped up their club championships.

Sam Allen claimed his fifth consecutive singles title, while Mandy Allen brought up her eighth ladies’ singles title.

Mandy also had success alongside Matt Allen, the duo recording their 13th title as a pair in mixed doubles.

Results

Seniors

Men’s open doubles – Winners: Joe Allen and Matt Allen. Runners up: Sam Allen and Kevin Callahan.

Ladies’ open singles – Winner: Mandy Allen. Runner up: Michelle Flynn.

Men’s open singles – Winner: Sam Allen. Runner up: Joe Allen.

Mixed open doubles – Winners: Matt Allen and Mandy Allen. Runners up: Shane Flynn and Michelle Flynn.

Men’s B doubles – Winners: Alan Busk and Thomas McDonald. Runners up: Mason Scholes and James Wilkinson.

Men’s B singles – Winner: Mason Scholes. Runner up: Thomas McDonald.

Juniors

Singles

10 & under Girls – Winner: Emily Filipenko. Runner up: Harriet Carter.

10 & under Boys – Winner: Jack Norris. Runner up: Will Liddell.

12 & under Girls – Winner: Isabel Bradley. Runner up: Lola Flynn.

12 & under Boys – Winner: Riley Filipenko. Runner up: Nicholas Brain.

14 & under Girls – Winner: Rosie Edwards. Runner up: Charlotte McMahon.

14 & under Boys – Winner: Reegan Monk. Runner up: Zac Williamson.

17 & under Girls – Winner: Tessa Koop. Runner up: Ava Williamson.

17 & under Boys – Winner: Cameron Vincent. Runner up: Hamish Kerr.

Doubles

10 & under Boys - Winners: Will Liddell, Archie Norris. Runners up: Tom Liddell, Dom Harris.

12 & under Girls – Winners: Lola Flynn, Taylor Richards. Runners up: Isabel Bradley, Ava Ryan.

12 & under Boys – Winners: Riley Filipenko, Nicholas Brain. Runners up: Oscar Bradley, Jack Norris.

14 & under Girls – Winners: Lucy Wilkinson, Olivia Gamze. Runners up: Rosie Edwards, Charlotte McMahon.

14 & under Boys – Winners: Reegan Monk, Noah Gigliotti. Runners up: Zac Williamson, Dusty Hogarth.

17 & under Girls – Winners: Mia Younger, Phoebe Alexander. Runners up: Alice Rendell, Rose Hogan.

Mixed doubles

12 & under – Winners: Riley Filipenko, Isabel Bradley. Runners up: Reid Scholes, Zoe Flynn.

14 & under – Winners: Lucy Wilkinson, Reegan Monk. Runners up: Zac Williamson, Charlotte McMahon.

17 & under – Winners: Tessa Koop, Hamish Kerr. Runners up: Alice Rendell, Alex Scholes.

Aggregate competition

Girls – Winner: Taylor Richards. Runner up: Isabel Bradley.

Boys – Winner: Lucas Daly. Runner up: Cameron Vincent.

Michelle Hill Spirit of Tennis Award: Lucy Wilkinson, Cameron Vincent.

Most Improved First Year Player: Phoebe Reid, Clay Thewlis.