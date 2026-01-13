After a well-deserved break over the Christmas and new year period, the senior aggregate competition made its grand return on Saturday on the courts at Merriwa Park.

In section one, Joe Allen managed to hold off Mark Brown for top honours, his 22-14 narrowly edging out Brown’s 22-15.

There was also a close battle between Matt Allen (17-16) and Ryan Patterson (16-17) for third, while Carmine Adamo had to be content with 9-24.

There was a tie at the top of section two, with Ashley Weston and Mario Pane unable to be separated on 23-16 apiece.

There was almost another split decision, with Matt Curran (18-21) finishing in third by one game ahead of Brian Scobie (18-22), while Shane Flynn remained in the conversation with his 16-21.

Incredibly, and as a testament to the evenness of the competition, and fittingly, section three saw a three-way split for winner.

Frank Harris, Pat Flynn, and Alan Busk all finished the day with scores of 23-22.

Thomas McDonald wasn’t too far behind, coming in with 21-24.

Statistical anomalies were apparently the order of the day, as section four witnessed another three-way tie for first, with Russel O’Brien, Victor Lairson and Mark Goran all recording 22-20.

Greg Renner missed out of making it a four-way split, coming in with 18-24.

In section five, Noel Boyd was the undisputed winner with his 23-17, ahead of Scott Long (21-16) and Amy Lairson (20-18).

Patrick Oudin fought hard for his 19-21, while Simone Weston managed 13-24.

Peter Curran was the man to beat in section six, reigning supreme with his 22-13, while Max McAuliffe managed a respectable 19-16.

Cate Geard was next in with her 18-17, and James Wilkinson rounded out the group with his 11-24.

Finally, in section seven Sue Piper recorded her first win of 2026 with a 23-19 result, holding off a challenge from Tony Clarebrough (22-17).

John Shanley managed 18-21, while Mick Keogh came in with 15-24.

Results

Section: 1 - Joe Allen 22-14, Mark Brown 22-15, Matt Allen 17-16, Ryan Patterson 16-17, Carmine Adamo 9-24.

Section: 2 - Ashley Weston 23-16, Mario Pane 23-16, Matt Curran 18-21, Brian Scobie 18-22, Shane Flynn 16-21.

Section: 3 - Frank Harris 23-22, Pat Flynn 23-22, Alan Busk 23-22, Thomas McDonald 21-24.

Section: 4 - Russel O'Brien 22-20, Victor Lairson 22-20, Mark Gorman 22-20, Greg Renner 18-24.

Section: 5 - Noel Boyd 23-17, Scott Long 21-16, Amy Lairson 20-18, Patrick Oudin 19-21, Simone Weston 13-24.

Section: 6 - Peter Curran 22-13, Max McAuliffe 19-16, Cate Geard 18-17, James Wilkinson 11-24.

Section: 7 - Sue Piper 23-16, Tony Clarebrough 22-17, John Shanley 18-21, Mick Keogh 15-24.