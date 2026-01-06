While the results may not have gone the way of the hosts, the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club can count last week’s Tennis Victoria Inter-Regional Country Championships as a monumental success.

From Friday, 2 January to Saturday, the courts at Merriwa Park were alive as 255 of the best players from across the state came together to battle it out for regional supremacy.

The tournament showcased talent across all levels, featuring divisions from under 12 juniors to open categories and 50+ age groups, highlighting a true celebration of tennis across generations.

Players competed in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, delivering an electric atmosphere throughout the weekend.

Nine country regions came together, the highest representation in recent history, with a warm welcome back to North East and East Gippsland.

Ultimately, it was Barwon’s day, claiming the title for the third straight year with 315 points across all categories, ahead of Loddon Campaspe (294) and Goulburn (280).

South West (215), Wimmera (187), Central Highlands (186) and Mornington Peninsula (160) all performed well, while North East (131) and East Gippsland (47) brought up the rear.

In the Women’s Open, top seed and first-time open entrant Willow Kelly from Loddon Campaspe defeated South West’s Eloise Swarbrick 6-3, 6-2, continuing her success rate from the under 16 girl singles in Creswick last year.

In the Men’s Open, Goulburn teammates Jack Bassett and David Poole battled it out, with Bassett claiming his first title in a thrilling 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 victory over the 2022 champion Poole.

WLTCP president Sam Allen said he was proud of how well the event was held, with the hosting duties providing a nice warm-up ahead of the club’s annual Australia Day tournament.

“It was terrific – well over 600 matches over three big days, it was a massive effort from our volunteers,” he said.

“Our club’s tucked away in Wangaratta down in Merriwa Park there where you can easily drive past and not even know it’s there, so it’s a really great advertisement for our facilities down there.

“We had a couple of people make semi-finals and finals, but Inter-Regionals have always been known for high-quality tennis, the people who play go back year after year.

“We’ll hopefully have a bit of time to recuperate – this close to our Australia Day tournament it was a really big three days for our members and volunteers.

“Preparations are well and truly underway, and entries are coming in for that tournament.

“We’re really looking forward to that, it’s a really busy and exciting time.”

Tennis Victoria CEO Kim Kachel was effusive with praise for the way the local club hosted the event.

“Wangaratta delivered an exceptional weekend that truly showcased the spirit of country tennis,” he said.

“With nine regions coming together and competing with such pride and camaraderie, the championships highlighted everything that makes regional tennis so special.

“The Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club’s outstanding work created a fantastic start to the 2026 Victorian tennis calendar.”

Attention will now turn to upcoming events, with WLTCP hard at work preparing for their blockbuster Australia Day tournament, while Tennis Victoria will look ahead to Country Week, which is set for 9–13 February at the Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club and Mooroopna Recreation Reserve.