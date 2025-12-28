Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club will host 250 of country Victoria's best players for the 70th edition of the Tennis Victoria Inter-Regional Country Championships, set to kick off this Friday, 2 January.

Players from nine country regions - including the North East and East Gippsland who haven't played in several years - will compete in the three-day championships, which gives players a unique experience to compete against some of the best country players from all over Victoria.

The championships caters for players in 12/U to 18/U age groups, as well as 25/U, Open, 30-49 and 50+ age groups in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor, Irene Grant, said the city was pleased to support the championships and we welcome tennis players and supporters from across the regions. "Events like this encourage people of all ages to stay active and engaged," she said.

"They also bring visitors to our community, showcasing everything our region has to offer.”

Tennis Victoria CEO Kim Kachel said the championships is a remarkable milestone, celebrating seven decades of bringing juniors and seniors together in a team environment. "This format has always been a wonderful way to showcase tennis across regional Victoria," he said.

"To represent your community is a true honour, and I congratulate every athlete and team manager who continues this tradition.”

Players participate in age-based knock out draws, with finals positions in each age group determining point allocations for the region each player represents to determine an overall winning region.

For junior players, it also provides the final opportunity for players to qualify to represent their region at the Tennis Victoria State Team Championships which will take place in March at Horsham Lawn Tennis Club.