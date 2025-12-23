The final round of the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s senior tennis aggregate competition for the year was fought out in steamy and humid conditions at Merriwa Park on Saturday.

John Brunner claimed bragging rights in section one over Matt Allen, with Brunner just one game too good.

His 21-14 accounted for Allen’s 20-16, while Mark Brown (19-18) and Ryan Patterson (18-18) kept themselves in the conversation.

Kevin Callahan rounded out section one with a commendable 12-24.

In section two, Joe Allen was the standout performer, outlasting his opponents to go 24-11.

Phil Peck was the closest with his 19-16, while Matt Curran (16-19), Brian Scobie (15-20) and Riley Minns (12-20) trailed behind.

Ashley Weston continued to dominate the competition, winning top spot in section three with 21-17, two games ahead of Thomas McDonald (19-18) and Mario Pane (19-19).

Andrew Lindner and Colin Mackay fought to avoid the bottom rung, with Lindner proving superior with his 17-18 to Mackay’s 16-20.

In section four, Mason Scholes proved he had what it took after compiling a brilliant 24-13 to take the laurels from Andrew Cope (19-18).

Alan Busk (18-19) claimed the bronze, ahead of Michael Falkenberg (17-22) and Mark Gorman (16-22).

Simone Weston managed to clinch the win in section five, 22-15, but it was a tight tussle.

Carl Cutrona (21-18) and Peter Curran (21-19) were snapping at the heels of the frontrunner, while Des Steele (18-20) and James Wilkinson brought up the rear (14-24).

In the final section of the day, section six, Cate Geard took an early Christmas gift with her 24-13 enough to land her on top.

Sue Piper could’ve gone either way with her 19-19, while Tim Dickinson (19-21), Tony Clarebrough (18-21) and John Shanley (16-22) finished up the year well.

Competition will resume on Saturday, January 10.

In other club news, WLTCP will be hosting the Victorian inter-regional championships from 2-4 January at Merriwa Park.

Results

Section: 1 - John Brunner 21-14, Matt Allen 20-16, Mark Brown 19-18, Ryan Patterson 18-18, Kevin Callahan 12-24.

Section: 2 - Joe Allen 24-11, Phil Peck 19-16, Matt Curran 16-19, Brian Scobie 15-20, Riley Minns 12-20.

Section: 3 - Ashley Weston 21-17, Thomas McDonald 19-18, Mario Pane 19-19, Andrew Lindner 17-18, Colin Mackay 16-20.

Section: 4 - Mason Scholes 24-13, Andrew Cope 19-18, Alan Busk 18-19, Michael Falkenberg 17-22, Mark Gorman 16-22.

Section: 5 - Simone Weston 22-15, Carl Cutrona 21-18, Peter Curran 21-19, Des Steele 18-20, James Wilkinson 14-24.

Section: 6 - Cate Geard 24-13, Sue Piper 19-19, Tim Dickinson 19-21, Tony Clarebrough 18-21, John Shanley 16-22.

Senior aggregate ladder, as of round 11

Weston, Ashley 210/205; Gorman, Mark 209/197; Scobie, Brian 203/198; Patterson, Ryan 199/160; Cope, Andrew 197/186; McDonald, Thomas 188/189; Wilkinson, James 178/177; Flynn, Pat 172/200; Callahan, Kevin 169/151; Cutrona, Carl 169/163; Harris, Frank 168/169; Brown, Mark 164/159; Piper, Sue 164/190; Busk, Alan 158/145; Mansfield, John 154/157; McAuliffe, Max 154/167; Curran, Peter 146/156; Lindner, Andrew 144/154; Sullivan, Maree 142/110; Tan, Jason 142/123; Shanley, John 137/172; Geard, Cate 133/114; Eulenstein, Joel 130/94; Allen, Mandy 129/137; Falkenberg, Michael 128/138; Clarebrough, Tony 127/119; Renner, Greg 124/137; Bal, Sartaj 116/134; Oudin, Patrick 110/111; Minns, Riley 102/107; Scholes, Mason 97/84; Lairson, Amy 96/84; Steele, Des 94/92; Weston, Simone 83/52; Lairson, Victor 83/70; Lairson, Mike 77/83; Boyd, Noel 76/68; Flynn, Terry 75/71; Long, Scott 72/75; Dryden, Phil 65/78; Sullivan, Barry 62/54; Allen, Matt 55/48; Mackay, Colin 55/88; Canning, Russell 52/52; Pane, Mario 40/38; Postlethwaite, Dave 38/33; Curran, Matt 37/33; McClen, Brett 33/43; Miliankos-King, Emilio 31/63; Dickinson, Tim 30/44; Harris, Andrew 29/44; Dean, Henry 26/43; Keogh, Mick 26/43; Allen, Joe 24/11; Liddell, Brendan 23/13; Allen, Sam 22/16; Flynn, Shane 22/17; Brunner, John 21/14; Wells, Ken 20/12; Alexander, Lucas 19/13; Peck, Phil 19/16; Crockett, Lance 19/22; Nielson, Patrick 19/23; Siggers, Richard 18/15.