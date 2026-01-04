Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club proudly hosted the largest teams event in Victoria over the weekend.

Tennis Victoria's annual Inter-Regional Country Championships brought together elite players from across nine regions in the state, battling out for individual and overall honours.

Some 260 players across junior and senior divisions took to the immaculately prepared lawn courts from Friday to Sunday in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

Tennis Victoria's Cam Govan thanked the club and its dedicated committee for their efforts in organising and running the event, noting the "courts and facilities are in outstanding condition".

Club president Sam Allen said his members couldn't be more pleased with the number of people who attended the event and the quality of tennis that was played on the courts.