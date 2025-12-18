Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025

Breaking news - Wangaratta Chronicle

Police and Courts

“Separate the drinking and driving”: Police launch Operation Roadwise as regional fatalities rise

“Separate the drinking and driving”: Police launch Operation Roadwise as regional fatalities rise
“Separate the drinking and driving”: Police launch Operation Roadwise as regional fatalities rise
Council

Excavator en route to Bruck cottage

Excavator en route to Bruck cottage
Excavator en route to Bruck cottage
Police and Courts

Holiday disaster averted after head-on collision

Two female drivers hospitalised, but without serious injuries as campervan rolled on Thursday
Holiday disaster averted after head-on collision
Holiday disaster averted after head-on collision
Council

CBD meters approved, but not all happy

10 parking meters will be installed next year to offer greater convenience for motorists
CBD meters approved, but not all happy
CBD meters approved, but not all happy
Community

Community rallies behind Markwood families with GoFundMe appeal

Calls for donations to help Markwood families devastated by recent fire to rebuild.
Community rallies behind Markwood families with GoFundMe appeal
Community rallies behind Markwood families with GoFundMe appeal
Wangaratta Chronicle

Heatwave warning for North East

Severe heatwave warning has been issued until Friday, 19 December.
Heatwave warning for North East
Heatwave warning for North East

News

Sport

Out of the fire, into the desert: David Brock’s Dakar Rally dream

The 55-year-old Murmungee local is weeks away from lining up at the start line of the world's toughest motor race
Out of the fire, into the desert: David Brock’s Dakar Rally dream
Out of the fire, into the desert: David Brock’s Dakar Rally dream
Business

McPhails nab calendar opportunity

Wangaratta family recognised for their ability to take chances and grow their business
McPhails nab calendar opportunity
McPhails nab calendar opportunity
Community

Community spirit grows through pop-up op-shop idea

Local residents band together to help those in need.
Community spirit grows through pop-up op-shop idea
Community spirit grows through pop-up op-shop idea
Politics and Government

Libs choose Steve Martin for Benambra

Wodonga local of 11 years to be Liberal candidate for Benambra in 2026 state election
Libs choose Steve Martin for Benambra
Libs choose Steve Martin for Benambra
Business

The Sorella Store – Everyday style for every woman

Sorella Store is a local fashion house where the everyday woman can shop and feel good.
The Sorella Store – Everyday style for every woman
The Sorella Store – Everyday style for every woman
Community

Social Calendar

A weekly listing of upcoming social and community events in Wangaratta and district.
Simone Kerwin
Social Calendar
Social Calendar
Community

Unleash joy for families doing it tough this Christmas with a donation

Give from the heart this Christmas and make a local child's Christmas morning magical.
Jordan Duursma
Unleash joy for families doing it tough this Christmas with a donation
Unleash joy for families doing it tough this Christmas with a donation
Politics and Government

Free travel for young Victorians

The new Victorian Youth myki card now available to purchase online for $5.
Free travel for young Victorians
Free travel for young Victorians

Sport

Bowls

Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers

Weekend pennant bowls came to a close on Saturday
Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers
Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers
Cricket

WDCA triumphs in Murray Valley challenge

Wangaratta and District Cricket Association only drop one game against MVCA
WDCA triumphs in Murray Valley challenge
WDCA triumphs in Murray Valley challenge
Tennis

Mass participation at aggregate tennis competition

There's only one more hit left for the year
Mass participation at aggregate tennis competition
Mass participation at aggregate tennis competition
Cricket

Knights undefeated

Both North East Knights teams have enjoyed a flawless start to the Cricket Victoria Country Cup
Knights undefeated
Knights undefeated
Cricket

A Magpie miracle secures T20 grand final berth

Wangaratta Magpies defy the odds, book T20 GF ticket after delivering a perfect weekend
A Magpie miracle secures T20 grand final berth
A Magpie miracle secures T20 grand final berth
Cricket

“Gutted”: Rovers United Bruck fall at the final hurdle

The loss to Benalla means Rovers United Bruck miss out on the A grade T20 final
“Gutted”: Rovers United Bruck fall at the final hurdle
“Gutted”: Rovers United Bruck fall at the final hurdle

Regional

Community

Salvos lighting up children’s faces for Christmas

An annual toy run took place around the North East border region Sunday for the Salvation Army
Salvos lighting up children’s faces for Christmas
Salvos lighting up children’s faces for Christmas
Police and Courts

Taskforce undertake search for body of fugitive at Mount Buffalo

There are still no signs of Dezi Freeman more than three months since Porepunkah shooting
Taskforce undertake search for body of fugitive at Mount Buffalo
Taskforce undertake search for body of fugitive at Mount Buffalo
Community

Retiring SES volunteers honoured

Colleagues, family and friends helped two retiring SES celebrate incredible years of service
Retiring SES volunteers honoured
Retiring SES volunteers honoured
Community

Calendar with a difference to raise funds for prostate cancer research

Many locals from Chiltern have thrown their weight behind a fun ‘nude but not rude’ calendar
Calendar with a difference to raise funds for prostate cancer research
Calendar with a difference to raise funds for prostate cancer research
Events

Regions’ winemakers celebrate success

This year’s North East Victorian Wine Challenge held in Beechworth last week drew 315 entries
Regions’ winemakers celebrate success
Regions’ winemakers celebrate success
Health

Bridging the gender pain gap one step at a time

90 per cent of Victorian women have dealt with chronic pain, report finds.
Grace Fredsberg
Bridging the gender pain gap one step at a time
Bridging the gender pain gap one step at a time
People and Lifestyle

Well-known couple hang up business hats for different lifestyle

Lake Sambell Caravan Park longtime lessee take up retirement and travel plans
Well-known couple hang up business hats for different lifestyle
Well-known couple hang up business hats for different lifestyle
Council

Local projects to share in $56,000

Community member asks why certain organisations have access to council grant money
Local projects to share in $56,000
Local projects to share in $56,000
Health

Latrobe Community Health Service to provide early childhood services in Ovens Murray

Latrobe replaces Holstep Health, to provide early childhood NDIS services in the North East
Wangaratta Chronicle
Latrobe Community Health Service to provide early childhood services in Ovens Murray
Latrobe Community Health Service to provide early childhood services in Ovens Murray
Events

Hall Stories with Damian Callinan coming to Tarrawingee

Farmers and their families will unite over comedy and stories
Hall Stories with Damian Callinan coming to Tarrawingee
Hall Stories with Damian Callinan coming to Tarrawingee
Education

Stanley community moves to reopen school

Stanley Collective community group hopeful of a 2027 reopening for closed primary school
Stanley community moves to reopen school
Stanley community moves to reopen school
Police and Courts

Firearms, drugs, Nazi symbols found in raids of Beechworth homes

Investigation into illegal firearms in Beechworth led to arrests of two men
Firearms, drugs, Nazi symbols found in raids of Beechworth homes
Firearms, drugs, Nazi symbols found in raids of Beechworth homes
Opinion

Support available for those distressed by Bondi Beach attack

Lifeline upscales support services in response to Bondi Beach attack.
Opinion

Every voice, every action counts

Editorial.
Opinion

Wangaratta’s growth continues to take shape

A new supermarket just one part of exciting expansion for new and current residents

Community

Community

Give a Gift Appeal overwhelmed by community support

Gifts have started being collected from donation points, but there's still time to chip in.
Grace Fredsberg
Give a Gift Appeal overwhelmed by community support
Give a Gift Appeal overwhelmed by community support
Community

Sun saves Whitfield Recreation Reserve from sky high power prices

A new solar system with battery backup will power reserve and footy netball club in Whitfield.
Anita McPherson
Sun saves Whitfield Recreation Reserve from sky high power prices
Sun saves Whitfield Recreation Reserve from sky high power prices
Community

$50,000 grant to fuel Boys to the Bush programs

North East Victoria's Boys to the Bush hubs to benefit from state government grant round.
Jordan Duursma
$50,000 grant to fuel Boys to the Bush programs
$50,000 grant to fuel Boys to the Bush programs
Community

Joyous Carols in the Paddock at Taminick

Inaugural Carols in a Paddock at St George’s, Taminick draws a crowd from far and wide.
Joyous Carols in the Paddock at Taminick
Joyous Carols in the Paddock at Taminick

Rural

Rural

Smiths' cherries record auction result

A 5kg box of cherries from Warby Ranges auctioned off for a record breaking $260,000
Smiths' cherries record auction result
Smiths' cherries record auction result
Rural

Insurers urge farmers to prepare as storm season hits

North East Victoria recorded significant storm-related farm damage over recent summers
Insurers urge farmers to prepare as storm season hits
Insurers urge farmers to prepare as storm season hits
News

Late spring frost presents another challenge for grapegrowers

King Valley vignerons will have to wait to see how yields are affected by November frosts
Late spring frost presents another challenge for grapegrowers
Late spring frost presents another challenge for grapegrowers