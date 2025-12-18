Digital Editions
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Police and Courts
“Separate the drinking and driving”: Police launch Operation Roadwise as regional fatalities rise
Council
Excavator en route to Bruck cottage
Police and Courts
Holiday disaster averted after head-on collision
Two female drivers hospitalised, but without serious injuries as campervan rolled on Thursday
Council
CBD meters approved, but not all happy
10 parking meters will be installed next year to offer greater convenience for motorists
Community
Community rallies behind Markwood families with GoFundMe appeal
Calls for donations to help Markwood families devastated by recent fire to rebuild.
Wangaratta Chronicle
Heatwave warning for North East
Severe heatwave warning has been issued until Friday, 19 December.
News
Sport
Out of the fire, into the desert: David Brock’s Dakar Rally dream
The 55-year-old Murmungee local is weeks away from lining up at the start line of the world's toughest motor race
Business
McPhails nab calendar opportunity
Wangaratta family recognised for their ability to take chances and grow their business
Community
Community spirit grows through pop-up op-shop idea
Local residents band together to help those in need.
Politics and Government
Libs choose Steve Martin for Benambra
Wodonga local of 11 years to be Liberal candidate for Benambra in 2026 state election
Business
The Sorella Store – Everyday style for every woman
Sorella Store is a local fashion house where the everyday woman can shop and feel good.
Community
Social Calendar
A weekly listing of upcoming social and community events in Wangaratta and district.
Simone Kerwin
Community
Unleash joy for families doing it tough this Christmas with a donation
Give from the heart this Christmas and make a local child's Christmas morning magical.
Jordan Duursma
Politics and Government
Free travel for young Victorians
The new Victorian Youth myki card now available to purchase online for $5.
Sport
Bowls
Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers
Weekend pennant bowls came to a close on Saturday
Cricket
WDCA triumphs in Murray Valley challenge
Wangaratta and District Cricket Association only drop one game against MVCA
Tennis
Mass participation at aggregate tennis competition
There's only one more hit left for the year
Cricket
Knights undefeated
Both North East Knights teams have enjoyed a flawless start to the Cricket Victoria Country Cup
Cricket
A Magpie miracle secures T20 grand final berth
Wangaratta Magpies defy the odds, book T20 GF ticket after delivering a perfect weekend
Cricket
“Gutted”: Rovers United Bruck fall at the final hurdle
The loss to Benalla means Rovers United Bruck miss out on the A grade T20 final
Regional
Community
Salvos lighting up children’s faces for Christmas
An annual toy run took place around the North East border region Sunday for the Salvation Army
Police and Courts
Taskforce undertake search for body of fugitive at Mount Buffalo
There are still no signs of Dezi Freeman more than three months since Porepunkah shooting
Community
Retiring SES volunteers honoured
Colleagues, family and friends helped two retiring SES celebrate incredible years of service
Community
Calendar with a difference to raise funds for prostate cancer research
Many locals from Chiltern have thrown their weight behind a fun ‘nude but not rude’ calendar
Events
Regions’ winemakers celebrate success
This year’s North East Victorian Wine Challenge held in Beechworth last week drew 315 entries
Health
Bridging the gender pain gap one step at a time
90 per cent of Victorian women have dealt with chronic pain, report finds.
Grace Fredsberg
People and Lifestyle
Well-known couple hang up business hats for different lifestyle
Lake Sambell Caravan Park longtime lessee take up retirement and travel plans
Council
Local projects to share in $56,000
Community member asks why certain organisations have access to council grant money
Health
Latrobe Community Health Service to provide early childhood services in Ovens Murray
Latrobe replaces Holstep Health, to provide early childhood NDIS services in the North East
Wangaratta Chronicle
Events
Hall Stories with Damian Callinan coming to Tarrawingee
Farmers and their families will unite over comedy and stories
Education
Stanley community moves to reopen school
Stanley Collective community group hopeful of a 2027 reopening for closed primary school
Police and Courts
Firearms, drugs, Nazi symbols found in raids of Beechworth homes
Investigation into illegal firearms in Beechworth led to arrests of two men
Opinion
Support available for those distressed by Bondi Beach attack
Lifeline upscales support services in response to Bondi Beach attack.
Opinion
Every voice, every action counts
Editorial.
Opinion
Wangaratta’s growth continues to take shape
A new supermarket just one part of exciting expansion for new and current residents
Community
Community
Give a Gift Appeal overwhelmed by community support
Gifts have started being collected from donation points, but there's still time to chip in.
Grace Fredsberg
Community
Sun saves Whitfield Recreation Reserve from sky high power prices
A new solar system with battery backup will power reserve and footy netball club in Whitfield.
Anita McPherson
Community
$50,000 grant to fuel Boys to the Bush programs
North East Victoria's Boys to the Bush hubs to benefit from state government grant round.
Jordan Duursma
Community
Joyous Carols in the Paddock at Taminick
Inaugural Carols in a Paddock at St George’s, Taminick draws a crowd from far and wide.
Rural
Rural
Smiths' cherries record auction result
A 5kg box of cherries from Warby Ranges auctioned off for a record breaking $260,000
Rural
Insurers urge farmers to prepare as storm season hits
North East Victoria recorded significant storm-related farm damage over recent summers
News
Late spring frost presents another challenge for grapegrowers
King Valley vignerons will have to wait to see how yields are affected by November frosts